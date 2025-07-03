Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

On The Up: Whangārei stadium and taxis pair up to get fans home after rugby game

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Brent Markwick, from Semenoff Stadium, and Tiana Epati, from Uncle Billz, are looking forward to fans being successfully transported to and from the big games on Saturday. Photo / Denise Piper

Brent Markwick, from Semenoff Stadium, and Tiana Epati, from Uncle Billz, are looking forward to fans being successfully transported to and from the big games on Saturday. Photo / Denise Piper

Local taxi companies are working with Whangārei’s Semenoff Stadium to ensure fans get home safely and timely after big events.

The partnership’s first big test is this Saturday: the Māori All Blacks v Scotland rugby game.

The international match kicks off with the Black Ferns v Black Ferns XV.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate