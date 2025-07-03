Under the initiative, local taxi companies service a taxi stand on Okara Drive, which will be closed to traffic for the game’s duration.

Tiana Epati, from taxi company Uncle Billz, started the initiative after witnessing out-of-town taxi companies coming to stadium events like L.A.B. in January.

These taxis were charging as much as $100 for what should have been a $30 ride, bringing down the reputation of all taxis in the area, she said.

Rogue taxi companies have also reportedly targeted big events in other cities; one woman was charged $270 for a 3km trip after a sold-out Auckland concert.

Epati said there is also a belief that taxis in regional areas are unreliable, with people complaining about long waits.

So she decided to pull together fellow Northland taxi companies to meet customers’ needs and keep local money in the local economy.

The taxi stand was first run successfully at the Fritter Festival in March; 15 taxis got six to seven jobs each and customers were “stoked” with the service, she said.

Epati said Saturday’s rugby matches would be more of a test because at least three times the numbers would be attending.

Around 30 taxis would be lined up at the end of the game, probably a first in Whangārei, she said.

With the games’ early timing, Epati expected many customers would go into town, rather than straight home, further helping the local economy.

“We’re taking advantage of the fact that the Māori All Blacks are here and pulling in the people.”

Epati is co-ordinating the taxi stand but is not paid for this work; she hopes eventually to get sponsorship or funding.

Brent Markwick, chief executive of Northland Events Centre Trust which runs Semenoff Stadium, said the organisation was excited to offer fans transport options.

“As a community facility, it’s really important to enhance the customer experience: getting to and from events safely is a really important factor and something that has been missing in Whangārei.”

Epati said the initiative was about making sure transport was not a barrier for people.

