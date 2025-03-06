The quartet formed in 2022 and have competed at Smokefree Rockquest three times, last year winning the top regional spot.
Despite their varied tastes, from frontman Harper Gray’s “little bit of everything” to Louie Compter’s Mark Knopfler vibe, the group have managed to put together originals and nailed down their style – an eclectic mix.
They will also play the tune which won them the top spot at the Smokefree Rockquest regionals last year.
They said they were also excited to be on the same stage as other acts, including Kora, known for their songs Politician and Burning.
Lost Tribe Aotearoa will also grace the stage with their eclectic mix of roots, ska, blues and dub, late nineties/early 2000s band stellar*, local band 5K and The Crooked Cops, bringing the reggae vibes.
A range of local cafes, food trucks and restaurants will meanwhile battle it out for the Best Fritter trophy and the Pak’nSave Whangārei People’s Choice award, voted by attendees.
Northland Events Centre (2021) chief executive Brent Markwick said he was pleased to see the festival mark a decade of entertaining punters.
It was a highlight on the region’s events calendar, Markwick said.
“It’s particularly special to have Visual Soup opening this year’s festival – it’s a testament to the amazing talent in our region.
“We invite everyone to come along and make this 10th-anniversary event one to remember.”
Visual Soup will be opening Fritter Festival at 12pm at Semenoff Stadium. The festival will finish at 8pm.
We have two tickets to the Fritter Festival to give away. Send your name and contact details to regionalcompetitions@nzme.co.nz with Fritter Festival in the subject line, by 3pm on Friday, March 7.