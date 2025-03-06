The band agreed their ideas usually start with Compter creating a funky riff and the other three following on to develop it.

Their debut at Fritter Fest is likely to be their biggest gig so far but a previous highlight was last year’s school ball, which got a positive reception from the 1000-strong attendees.

Whangārei Boys High School band Visual Soup, who are (from left to right) bass guitarist Beau Brown, drummer Reuben Woods, frontman Harper Gray and lead guitarist Louie Compter, will be opening Fritter Festival this weekend. Photo / Brodie Stone

The group’s line-up for this year’s Fritter Fest consists of a mixture of covers and three originals that have never been played to an audience.

They will also play the tune which won them the top spot at the Smokefree Rockquest regionals last year.

They said they were also excited to be on the same stage as other acts, including Kora, known for their songs Politician and Burning.

Lost Tribe Aotearoa will also grace the stage with their eclectic mix of roots, ska, blues and dub, late nineties/early 2000s band stellar*, local band 5K and The Crooked Cops, bringing the reggae vibes.

A range of local cafes, food trucks and restaurants will meanwhile battle it out for the Best Fritter trophy and the Pak’nSave Whangārei People’s Choice award, voted by attendees.

Northland Events Centre (2021) chief executive Brent Markwick said he was pleased to see the festival mark a decade of entertaining punters.

It was a highlight on the region’s events calendar, Markwick said.

“It’s particularly special to have Visual Soup opening this year’s festival – it’s a testament to the amazing talent in our region.

“We invite everyone to come along and make this 10th-anniversary event one to remember.”

Visual Soup will be opening Fritter Festival at 12pm at Semenoff Stadium. The festival will finish at 8pm.

