The Tikipunga High School board remains on the lookout for someone to replace him but he felt the school was in a strong position with quality staff and leadership.

He was also proud of the collective culture that has been created at Tikipunga High School which has led to Māori educational achievement exceeding national numbers.

In a notice to the school, he stated that he was confident in its ability to continue going from strength to strength.

“Although I will be taking on a new role, Tikipunga High School will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I look forward to staying connected and supporting the ongoing success of this school in every way I can.”

When asked about the shift to a larger school, he told the Advocate the fundamentals would remain the same.

“It’s about being very clear about your values, and working in partnership with the students and whanāu to deliver quality teaching and learning.”

Solomon has a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Auckland, a diploma in teaching and a bachelor’s degree in physical education.

He brings with him 20 years in educational leadership overall with other roles at Rangitoto College and Albany Senior High School.

Solomon also serves on the executive board of the Secondary Principals Association of New Zealand.

Yesterday in the post, Whangārei Boys’ High School Board presiding member Andrew Carvell said there was a rigorous selection process that led to Solomon’s appointment.

That included consultation with the school community to develop criteria.

“The position was advertised nationally, with the process including school visits, referees’ reports and checks and interviews.”

Carvell said a pōwhiri for Solomon would be organised and announced in the New Year.

Smith’s resignation was announced to the school community in August after serving as principal for nine years.

“Our students and staff have been very fortunate to have Karen as our tumuaki during some of the most challenging times for our school and community,” Carvell said.

“We wish her all the very best in the new chapter of her career and look forward to formally acknowledging her contributions to Whangārei Boys’ High School later in term four.”

Smith has been contacted for comment.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.



