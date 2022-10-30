Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Dangerous driver behaviour sparks appeal for patience at Kerikeri roadworks after traffic cones thrown

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Ventia project manager Jashneet Prasad is appealing to drivers to be patient and not to take their frustration out on workers. Photo / Jenny Ling

Ventia project manager Jashneet Prasad is appealing to drivers to be patient and not to take their frustration out on workers. Photo / Jenny Ling

PHOTOS JL281022NADjash: Ventia project manager Jashneet Prasad is appealing to drivers to be patient and not to take their frustration out on workers. Photo / Jenny Ling JL281022NADjane: Keri Berries manager Jane Hall said business

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate