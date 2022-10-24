Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Whangārei buzzing over long weekend with Rugby World Cup visitors

Northern Advocate
By Angela Woods
6 mins to read
Whangārei Town Basin was buzzing with locals and visitors alike yesterday. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Whangārei Town Basin was buzzing with locals and visitors alike yesterday. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

It was a busy weekend in Whangārei as fans flocked to the city for the Women's Rugby World Cup games on Saturday, with all accommodation booked out and the tills ringing at restaurants and cafes.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate