“It is wonderful to see construction completed on the contemplative gallery which extends from the north-facing side of Te Pātaka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa,” says Gaye Batty, Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project director.

“It is a key design feature of the new wing which makes possible an unbroken line from the mountain to the sea. Now fully glazed it is a stunning place to stand, with a view totally unique to Whanganui as it is positioned higher than any other accessible viewpoint on Pukenamu, allowing the eyes to skim over the top of the region’s high landmarks and trees all the way to Ruapehu.

Te Pataka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa is the new modern wing which will extend the Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o rehua Whanganui.

“The design of this gallery has made it necessary to overcome some complex challenges, such as temperature control and the fact that it is cantilevered out over the rest of the building, so it protrudes over the patio beneath. It will add real structural interest to the rear of the wing which will otherwise be totally flat and cloaked in black granite. The whole design team has come together with the main contractor, McMillan and Lockwood to ensure we get the best possible outcome for this important feature of the new wing.

“Outside, a service lift is now on the rear west corner of the new wing. This is being used by the cladding sub-contractor to transport the many hundreds of pieces of trapezoidal-shaped granite upwards for connecting to the vertical railings. The cladding pieces, some buffed and shaded and some shiny, will ultimately display the Aramoana pattern, which is special to Whanganui.

“Inside the heritage gallery, construction of the northern stairwell is now complete and the original wooden balustrade re-statement works are ongoing under the guidance of the heritage architect. Compliance with safety regulations is essential, and it is notable how much these regulations have shifted in the 100-plus years since the gallery’s initial construction in 1917–1919. We believe we have found the perfect balance - and are respecting the beautiful heritage architecture whilst ensuring modern-day safety regulations are met.

“Interior framing for the gallery walls is continuing, and painting and decorative plaster repairs are progressing. Some of the plaster work is occurring on site including many metres of moulded concrete skirting. The extent of reparation work is far greater than planned which is expected to delay the construction completion programme.

“The project team is working closely with gallery operational staff on the programme of works taking place at the conclusion of the construction project. This includes setting the technical and environmental systems, final fit-outs, installation of the inaugural exhibitions and the reopening events schedule,” said Batty.

This article first appeared in the Sarjeant Quarterly which is the Friends of the Sarjeant Gallery newsletter. To become a Friend of the Sarjeant Gallery please go to sarjeant.org.nz/membership