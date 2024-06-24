Connor Garden-Bachop had a strong season for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

The unexpectedly short, but full life of Highlander and Māori All Blacks player Connor Garden-Bachop is being celebrated in Christchurch today.

The father-of-two was 25 when he died suddenly of a medical event at a relative’s house in the Christchurch suburb of Fendalton on June 17.

He will be farewelled in the city today.

“He was a loving father to his twin girls, a brother, a son and immeasurably loved by all those who knew him,” a statement from New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, Highlanders, Wellington Rugby and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association said after his sudden death.

“Connor was a fantastic young player, an exciting New Zealand age-grade representative and a proud Māori All Black. Wherever he played, he was a committed and popular teammate with infectious energy and someone who could light up the room.”

Son of former All Black Stephen Bachop and Black Fern Sue Garden-Bachop, he was part of the Highlanders’ Super Rugby Pacific squad this season.

Connor Garden-Bachop in action for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Police were called to the scene of a sudden death in Fendalton, Christchurch around 5.55pm last Monday. In a statement, police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.”

Garden-Bachop posted on Instagram three days before his death, thanking the Highlanders after playing at the franchise. He made his debut for the Highlanders in 2021 and made seven appearances for the side this season, playing in the side’s final regular season defeat to the Hurricanes earlier this month.

“Thank you @highlandersteam for an unforgettable five years. Thank you to everyone in the south for making me feel at home, and thank you to the boys I have been honoured to share the field with, it’s been a pleasure, I will miss you all. Till next time,” he said.

