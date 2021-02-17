Concussion goggles showing Hawke's Bay children how to identify a brain injury

Six-year-old Grayson McLachlan from Twyford School doning Brain Injury Hawke's Bay's concussion goggles. Photo / Paul Taylor

Brain Injury Hawke's Bay has put its new concussion goggles straight to use to educate Hawke's Bay's youth on the signs of a brain injury.

The association received $1465 last month from the New Zealand Community Trust towards more fatal vision concussion goggles, which they are using for their school programme called Concussion Wise.

BIHB community educator Vicki Welsby said the glasses - which are meant to replicate what it feels like to have a concussion - help to educate children on what a concussion is, how you can get it, the signs and symptoms and what to do if you think you have one.

"The tamariki will put the goggles on and try to give me a high five or pick something up - which they normally can't and they all find hilarious," she said.

"This is really fun for them but also reinforces what they have just learnt about symptoms."

Initially, BIHB only had two sets of these goggles to take into schools; the NZCT funding has been used to get another five pairs to make sure the lessons don't run over the allocated time.

"We have educated over 5000 Hawke's Bay tamariki through this programme to date," Welsby said.

Every 15 minutes someone in New Zealand experiences a brain injury.

The community educator said a brain injury can have a profound impact on the person, their whanau and community.

"Our goal is to ensure those experiencing the challenges of a brain injury can easily access the appropriate support required to live full, independent lives," she said.

"Part of this goal is to provide education to the community in an effort to reduce the impact of brain injuries."

BIHB also provide education to schools, sports clubs, and community groups.