The concrete mixer crashed on Wellington's Evans Bay Parade just before 1.30pm today. Photo / Supplied

The concrete mixer crashed on Wellington's Evans Bay Parade just before 1.30pm today. Photo / Supplied

One person has been taken to hospital after a concrete mixer overturned on Evans Bay Parade in Wellington.

The truck crashed just before 1.30pm today, and pictures supplied to the Herald show the vehicle on its side beside the road, with an ambulance and a Fire and Emergency truck seemingly blocking the road.

A spokesperson for Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed one person was transported to hospital in a moderate condition.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of the crash but had not yet reached the scene.

More to come.