Waikato District Health Board is calling for immunisation rates to be higher as the winter months set in. Photo / Health Central NZ

Doctors are warning that Pasifika and Māori immunisation rates in Waikato need to lift as winter approaches.

"Our borders being closed for two years protected us from influenza, but now they've reopened we will be exposed to new flu variants along with other viruses such as measles," Waikato District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Felicity Dumble says.

Waikato DHB wants to boost immunisation rates, now that influenza jabs are free to Pacific and Māori aged 55 and over.

Māori and Pasifika families are able to get immunised at Covid-19 community vaccination sites which now include measles, mumps and rubella immunisations.

Ministry of Health figures suggest there is still plenty of work to be done in immunising children from 6 months to 5 years old.

Quarterly data from October 1 to December 31, shows that of Pasifika children who are 6 months old, 35 were fully immunised out of the 54 eligible and of the 499 Māori 6-month-olds who were eligible, only 211 were fully immunised.

"We need vaccination rates of 95 per cent to reach 'community immunity' sometimes known as 'herd immunity' to help prevent outbreaks of diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella," Dumble says.

"Disease outbreaks can have serious consequences for families and communities. Those who are not immunised, whether that's by choice or other circumstances, are worst affected by these outbreaks."

Immunisation rates have dropped since 2020 because of a focus on Covid-19.

There is also a campaign to get teenagers and young adults fully immunised against measles because some have missed one or both recommended doses of MMR vaccine.

The 2019 measles outbreak infected more than 2000 people, and 700 had to go to hospital, with Pacific and Māori communities the most affected.

People who aren't sure whether they are up-to-date with all their scheduled immunisations can check with their GP or in their Well Child Tamariki Ora My Health Book, Dumble says.

"Getting immunised is about being a kaitiaki for your whānau.

"When you get vaccinated you look after your own health and help prevent the spread of disease. These diseases can be really serious for our young pēpi and tamariki, so it's vitally important we get vaccinated to keep them and future generations safe."