Concerns for missing Hamilton teenager, 13

Chastity, 13, was last seen in Dey St, Hamilton East, about 5.45pm on Saturday, police say. Photo / NZ Police

Police have concerns for a Hamilton teenager who hasn't been seen for nearly 24 hours.

Police are now calling for help from the public to help find Chastity, who is described as being about 153cm tall.

She was last seen about 5.45pm on Saturday in Dey St, Hamilton East, and could be in either the Hamilton or Taupo areas.

At the time, she was wearing a white top, red patterned shorts, and blue jandals.

"Police and Chastity's family want to locate her as soon as possible," police said today in a statement.

"If you have seen her or have any information that can help, please contact police on 111 quoting file number 210509/3395."

