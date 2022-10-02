A cap gun similar to the one above was sold to a 12-year-old without adult supervision, raising concerns by the child's parent. Photo / Supplied

A cap gun similar to the one above was sold to a 12-year-old without adult supervision, raising concerns by the child's parent. Photo / Supplied

The father of a 12-year-old boy who was escorted home by police after being seen out with a toy gun has questioned how it could be sold without adult supervision.

The boy was hanging out with mates in Whangaparoa north of Auckland yesterday afternoon when they purchased a $5 cap gun from a discount store.

A member of the public phoned police when they were spotted with the realistic "revolver looking" plastic toy pistol on a street.

Officers spoke to the boys and dropped them home.

Tony Mooney got a shock when he saw his son being brought in by armed police officers.

"It's not something you expect – I was expecting his friend's mother to drop them off," he said.

"They've been walking around and obviously someone has seen them and called the police which is fair enough."

Tony Mooney was shocked that his son was sold a toy gun with no parents present. Photo / Supplied

The boys have previously bought a pellet gun from the store, which would cause injury to humans or animals if struck by its high-speed plastic pellets, Mooney says.

"They thought they could just use it like Nerf guns and shoot each other.

"Someone could lose an eye. I just broke it and put it in the rubbish."

While he acknowledges there is nothing illegal in selling toy guns, he questions the "morality" of doing so to a group of children with no adults around.

"I don't think kids should be able to buy a BBG gun off the shelf if they are unsupervised."

Mooney went to the shop yesterday and raised his concerns with the retailer, suggesting they should have a moral responsibility over who they sell such items to.

"The cops said it, and they said it too, that it's not illegal to sell it, but that doesn't make it right, especially at the moment with what's going on."

He cited the current spate of ram raids and Friday night's smash-and-grab by masked raiders at Westfield Albany and said retailers should be taking a more responsible stance.

"Given the current climate, I think we need to take a look and question whether we should be selling kids these things and take the money with no moral conscience of what 12-year-old boys are going to do with it," he said.

"Why is it legal? I don't think it's right."

The store's owner was not available for comment today. Police were also approached for comment.