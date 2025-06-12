Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Concern Mark Lundy parole board condition impinges on freedom of speech

By Jimmy Ellingham
RNZ·
5 mins to read

Mark Lundy cannot speak to the media, post on social media or blog about his case. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mark Lundy cannot speak to the media, post on social media or blog about his case. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Jimmy Ellingham of RNZ

Mark Lundy hasn’t said or written a word publicly since he was released from prison early last month.

That’s because the man, twice convicted of murdering his wife, Christine and daughter Amber in Palmerston North in August 2000, cannot speak to the media, post on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand