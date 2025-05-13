Fast-forward to last week and another image can be added to this sorry collection of photos – a somewhat older-looking Lundy wearing a hoodie, trackpants and jandals, going for a drive with a supporter.

The Parole Board has released 66-year-old Lundy after he served 23 years in prison for the murders of Christine and 7-year-old Amber in their home in Palmerston North in 2000.

Mark Lundy was supported at the funeral of his wife, Christine, and daughter Amber in 2000. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Lundy maintains he is innocent and will keep fighting to clear his name.

This case, like many murders, is polarising, and people will have views as to his guilt or innocence.

But news, on the eve of Easter, that twice-convicted Lundy was to be released would still have shocked many people.

Some will ask: How can a man convicted of butchering his family with what was believed to have been an axe or tomahawk get out? Shouldn’t he stay locked up forever?

Others will argue that the case was flawed and that he should never have been put away in the first place.

Mark Lundy was released from prison this month. Composite photo / Mark Mitchell

Another argument is that even if he is guilty, he has served his time. It’s time to let him resume life in the community.

It is a fact that in this country, much to the dismay of hard-liners, a life sentence does not necessarily mean life in prison.

Convicted offenders sentenced to life serve no less than 10 years and can be given higher minimum non-parole periods. There is a provision for life without parole, used for the first time for the Christchurch mosque killer.

If eligible, offenders can be released at the Parole Board’s discretion.

The board weighs up all the information provided by people and organisations that can include victims, offenders, supporters, police, Corrections, and lawyers.

If convicted killers are let out, they are subject to release conditions and can be recalled to prison at any time.

Not everyone will be happy with that, but that’s the system.

Lundy’s release is the latest chapter in a tragic story, one in which he faces a new life on the outside, adjusting to a society that is different to the one he left all those years ago.

But it won’t be the final chapter.

Lundy has an application filed with the Criminal Cases Review Commission, an independent Crown entity that assesses potential miscarriages of justice and can refer suitable cases back to an appeal court.

There will be more to come in the case of Mark Edward Lundy.

