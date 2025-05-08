His release conditions include a ban on using social media, including dating sites, as well as pornography.
There is also a suppression order that means it cannot be revealed just where he will live and who he will live with.
On August 29, 2000, Lundy’s wife Christine, 38, and daughter Amber were butchered with an axe or tomahawk inside their home in Karamea Crescent, Palmerston North.
Lundy was on a Wellington business trip at the time and has always maintained his innocence.
At his first trial, the Crown argued that he drove from Wellington back to Palmerston North to commit the murder and then travelled back to the capital, where his alibi maintained he was with a sex worker at the time.
An appeal to the Privy Council in 2013 based on the time of the victims’ deaths, the presence of organic tissue on Lundy’s shirt and the time Christine’s computer was turned off resulted in his convictions being overturned.
In his 2015 retrial, the window of the time of death was expanded to 14 hours, with the Crown instead alleging Lundy had returned home in the early hours of the morning to kill his family.