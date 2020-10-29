Complaints after dumped dryer becomes public urinal in North Shore car park

The man committed the vile act in front of local residents. Photo / Supplied

A tumble dryer became a public toilet after it sat for weeks in an Auckland car park, despite council parking wardens walking past it daily.

The appliance was dumped in the Auckland Council car park on Auburn St in Takapuna in the first week of October and has remained there since.

Local Mike Beazley told the Herald that because the car park is visited frequently by council parking wardens, he thought that the tumble dryer would be speedily reported and removed.

"But nothing ever happened," he said.

Beazley told the Herald that he initially used an online form to complain to Auckland Transport on October 19.

He said that a day later council workers arrived to sweep debris from the dryer after a car hit it - but they left the dryer there.

Council arrive on the 20th to sweep up the mess. Photo / Supplied

On October 25, Auckland Transport emailed him back to tell him that they had passed the issue to the council.

Then two days later, local residents looked on in horror as a passer-by decided to urinate in the tumble dryer.

"This guy kinda walks past, stops, looks around and decides it's a public urinal," Beazley said.

Beazley added that he had been looking at the dryer every day and asking himself "why is life so hard?"

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said they did not operate the car park and referred the Herald to Auckland Council.

An Auckland Council spokesperson said they had not had the dumping reported to them and thanked Beazley for raising the issue.

They said they have now arranged for the item to be picked up by contractors.

It is also timely to remind people not to leave their unwanted items in public places, where they can lead to further anti-social behaviour, as in this case," they added.

"Offenders caught illegally dumping can face a fine of up to $400. To report illegal dumping people can contact 0800 NO DUMP (0800 663 867) at any time, 24 hours a day."