He disproved the “old grumpy bus driver” stereotype with his helpful and caring nature, they said.

A close friend of Cleary said he was always ready to lend a helping hand when needed.

“Sean you are going to leave a huge hole in our lives. It was an absolute honour to work with you. You are sadly missed. Deepest sympathy to your family,” said another person.

“Whenever I think of Sean’s passing, I cannot hold back my tears. He was an exceptionally kind colleague, always willing to lend a hand. The manner in which he left us has left our hearts utterly broken,” one person posted.

Kinetic New Zealand managing director Calum Haslop said the bus service provider is “deeply saddened” by Cleary’s tragic passing.

“We have been touched by the outpouring of support and tributes from colleagues, friends, and the wider community, reflecting the high regard in which this driver was held.

“They were a cherished member of our team, known for their kindness, positivity, and willingness to help others.”

Police said the 61-year-old lived in Point Chevalier.

They said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The horrific crash on October 22 closed Tāmaki Drive until the morning of October 24.

Emergency services worked throughout the night after a vehicle collided head-on with an Auckland Transport bus, causing the electric bus to catch fire. Photo / NZ Herald

Fire and Emergency said firefighters were still trying to tackle the blaze hours after it started.

Photos of the scene showed the car wedged under an Auckland Transport bus. A witness said he saw flames “about three or four metres high”.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson both paid tribute to the driver.

“It is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and how it can change in the blink of an eye,” Brown wrote.