“Whenever I think of Sean’s passing, I cannot hold back my tears. He was an exceptionally kind colleague, always willing to lend a hand. The manner in which he left us has left our hearts utterly broken,” one person posted.
Kinetic New Zealand managing director Calum Haslop said the bus service provider is “deeply saddened” by Cleary’s tragic passing.
“We have been touched by the outpouring of support and tributes from colleagues, friends, and the wider community, reflecting the high regard in which this driver was held.
“They were a cherished member of our team, known for their kindness, positivity, and willingness to help others.”
Police said the 61-year-old lived in Point Chevalier.
They said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”