Emergency services are responding to a major vehicle fire in Parnell on Wednesday, October 22 2025.

A major vehicle fire has broken out in Parnell this evening.

Fire and Emergency told the Herald three crews and two specialised vehicles were deployed to a motor vehicle accident in the Auckland suburb.

Photos from the scene show a vehicle wedged under a bus.

A witness said he saw flames “about 3 or 4 metres high”.