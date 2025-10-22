“You couldn’t really tell what it was but it was a solid amount of flame,” they told Newstalk ZB.
Another said they could see "a very large line of flashing red and blue lights" on Tamaki Drive, all the way from Devonport.
Hato Hone St John said they have responded with three ambulances, one first response unit, one rapid response unit, and one operations manager.
They are assessing one patient in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.
A Herald reporter at the scene said emergency services have blocked off Tamaki Drive at The Strand.
More to come.