“My thoughts are with those affected, especially the family, colleagues, and friends of the driver who has passed away.

“Please take extra care on our roads and look after each other, as we head into Labour weekend.”

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson posted on Facebook, “Our deepest sympathies go out to them, and their family”.

“Everyone goes to work expecting to come home again safely, so this comes as a huge shock to many.”

Kinetic New Zealand managing director Calum Haslop said the driver was one of their valued staff and the death was a “deeply felt loss for us all”.

“Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time. Our team is supporting one another as we come to terms with the news, and additional support is available for those who need it.”

He said they were working closely with authorities as they investigate the incident and would not be providing further details at this stage.

Workers First Union general secretary Dennis Maga said their thoughts were also with the driver’s family. He asked that their privacy be respected while information was gathered about the circumstances leading to the crash.

“It’s a tragedy when any person dies in their place of work, and even more so when they are providing a public service to their community as Auckland’s bus drivers do every day.

“We want to offer our support to the driver’s family and colleagues, and will work co-operatively with authorities to understand how this accident happened and what the next steps will be.”

Tamaki drive was closed to traffic after a fatal car -v- bus crash on Wednesday night. Photo / Michael Craig

Tāmaki Drive between Ngapipi Rd and The Strand was closed on Wednesday night and remained closed all yesterday as fire and police worked on the scene.

“All road users are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route while the scene is cleared,” police said.

“Due to the bus’s electric battery, the area could remain hazardous.”

Auckland Transport (AT) said it was working closely with police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand after the “very distressing” incident.

Yesterday evening, AT advised Auckland commuters to check if the closed-off section of Tāmaki Drive was reopened before travelling.

“Drivers and bus passengers are encouraged to allow plenty of time for their journey on Friday morning and to check our AT journey planner or mobile app for the latest information before they travel," the organisation said in a statement.

It reminded Aucklanders that the train network will not be operating until Tuesday morning due to planned major rail upgrades.

Rail replacement buses will be available instead.

