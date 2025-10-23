Advertisement
Updated

Auckland bus accident: Mayor Wayne Brown, Desley Simpson pay tribute to dead bus driver

David Williams
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Witnesses have described frantic rescue attempts after a serious crash that saw a bus go up in flames on a main road in the Auckland suburb of Parnell last night. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Transport is advising commuters to check whether Tāmaki Drive is fully open this morning before travelling, after the road was closed all day yesterday after the Wednesday night crash.

Yesterday morning, police confirmed the driver of the bus involved in the head-on collision on Tāmaki Drive on Wednesday

