Bus driver killed in fiery Auckland crash, Tāmaki Drive to remain closed

Fires crews are still on the scene working extinguish a bus which caught fire overnight, Katie Oliver reports. Video / Herald Now

An Auckland bus driver was the person killed in a fiery crash on Auckland’s Tāmaki Drive, with the union describing the fatality as a “devastating accident”.

Kinetic New Zealand Managing Director Calum Haslop said the driver was one of their valued staff and the death was a “deeply felt loss

Save