An Auckland bus driver was the person killed in a fiery crash on Auckland’s Tāmaki Drive, with the union describing the fatality as a “devastating accident”.
Kinetic New Zealand Managing Director Calum Haslop said the driver was one of their valued staff and the death was a “deeply felt lossfor us all”.
“Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time. Our team is supporting one another as we come to terms with the news, and additional support is available for those who need it.”
He said they were working closely with authorities as they investigate the incident and would not be providing further details at this stage.
“The safety of our passengers and staff is always our top priority. Our buses, including our battery-operated buses, are operated and maintained to the strictest safety standards, and our drivers are highly trained to handle all situations safely.
“Investigations have confirmed that the fire originated from the car involved, and the bus batteries were undamaged and not a factor in the resulting fire. We ask that everyone respects the privacy of our team and the family involved at this difficult time.”
Workers First Union General Secretary Dennis Maga said their thoughts were also with the driver’s family. He asked that their privacy be respected while information was gathered about the circumstances leading to the crash.
“It’s a tragedy when any person dies in their place of work, and even more so when they are providing a public service to their community as Auckland’s bus drivers do every day. Their work keeps our city moving and this loss will be felt widely among drivers.
“We want to offer our support to the driver’s family and colleagues, and will work co-operatively with authorities to understand how this accident happened and what the next steps will be.”
Auckland Transport confirmed Tāmaki Drive would be closed for the rest of the day.
A lithium-ion battery expert says chain reactions and toxic fumes will be the reason for keeping the road closed, hours after the blaze broke out.
Large flames lit up the central Auckland street last night and the sky filled with thick black smoke.
Auckland Transport said it was working closely with police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand after the “very distressing” incident.
“All road users are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route while the scene is cleared,” police said.
“Due to the bus’ electric battery, the area could remain hazardous.”
University of Auckland lithium-ion battery expert Dr Shanghai Wei told the Herald the fumes from the batteries are incredibly toxic. He said there was not just one chemical in the batteries that was extremely dangerous when inhaled, but several.
Wei said this would be why the road would be closed.
Fire and Emergency said firefighters were still trying to tackle the blaze hours after it started.