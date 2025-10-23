“Investigations have confirmed that the fire originated from the car involved, and the bus batteries were undamaged and not a factor in the resulting fire. We ask that everyone respects the privacy of our team and the family involved at this difficult time.”

Workers First Union General Secretary Dennis Maga said their thoughts were also with the driver’s family. He asked that their privacy be respected while information was gathered about the circumstances leading to the crash.

“It’s a tragedy when any person dies in their place of work, and even more so when they are providing a public service to their community as Auckland’s bus drivers do every day. Their work keeps our city moving and this loss will be felt widely among drivers.

“We want to offer our support to the driver’s family and colleagues, and will work co-operatively with authorities to understand how this accident happened and what the next steps will be.”

Auckland Transport confirmed Tāmaki Drive would be closed for the rest of the day.

A lithium-ion battery expert says chain reactions and toxic fumes will be the reason for keeping the road closed, hours after the blaze broke out.

Large flames lit up the central Auckland street last night and the sky filled with thick black smoke.

Auckland Transport said it was working closely with police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand after the “very distressing” incident.

“All road users are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route while the scene is cleared,” police said.

“Due to the bus’ electric battery, the area could remain hazardous.”

University of Auckland lithium-ion battery expert Dr Shanghai Wei told the Herald the fumes from the batteries are incredibly toxic. He said there was not just one chemical in the batteries that was extremely dangerous when inhaled, but several.

Wei said this would be why the road would be closed.

Fire and Emergency said firefighters were still trying to tackle the blaze hours after it started.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash and bus fire on Tāmaki Drive last night. Photo / NZ Herald

Wei said this would be because of the chain reactions of the thousands of single electrochemical cells inside the battery.

He said even if it looks like the fire is out, not showing any smoke or flames, the internal temperature of the cells could still be well over 100C and setting off the chain reactions.

Wei said any damage to the lithium battery could have started the fire, and if it did not, it would have exacerbated the flames dramatically.

He also spoke of the risk to the waterways, given that the crash happened right on the waterfront.

On Auckland Council’s safe-swim website, it was advising beachgoers to avoid swimming at Te Tinana and Judges Bay due to the “known wastewater in the area”.

Watercare has been approached for comment.

Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Chris Lind said crews arrived at the scene last night to find a serious head-on crash and the electric bus on fire.

Fire and Emergency said the road remained closed between Ngapipi Rd and The Strand.

Photos show the car wedged under an Auckland Transport bus. A witness said he saw flames “about three or four metres high”.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / NZ Herald

Others described frantic attempts to rescue those involved before emergency services arrived, amid screams for help.

“There was a girl, but then she got out through the back of the bus,” one said.

“They got the lady out of the car ... They got her out and she was lying down on the ground and they were helping her out.”

Witnesses reported one person on the bus was unable to be freed in time.

“People are just continuously just throwing water, but the fire just grew and nothing could have been done.”

Tāmaki Drive was closed this morning due to the possible risks from the bus' battery. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Transport’s Stacey van der Putten said they were working closely with police and Fire and Emergency, and the investigation into the incident will be ongoing this morning.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes (including Shore Rd, Remuera Rd or State Highway 1) to access the city from the Eastern Suburbs.

Van der Putten said strike action in the city centre today would also disrupt traffic and so motorists should expect “significant delays”.

Eastern line trains are running; however, the footpath and cycleway are closed. Bus routes 76, 774, 775 and TMK are detouring via Ōrākei Rd, Shore Rd and Parnell Rd.

Freight access to the port at Solent St remains open.

Ōrākei Local Board member Sarah Powrie said her thoughts are with the bus driver and their family, along with anyone who might have witnessed the “horrendous” incident.

Hato Hone St John said it responded with three ambulances, a first response unit, rapid response unit, and operations manager.

It assessed one patient in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.