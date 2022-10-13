The accident occurred at the railway tracks on State Highway 27, near the intersection of Puketutu Rd and Hinuera Rd. Photo / Google Maps

The Matamata community are mourning the loss of a pastor and family man after he was killed when a train struck his car this morning.

The accident occurred at the railway tracks on State Highway 27, near the intersection of Puketutu Rd and Hinuera Rd in Matamata, shortly before 10am today.

Members of the Matamata Baptist Church confirmed the victim was co-pastor Sean Schute and said this would be a devastating loss for not only the church but the community as a whole.

"We will miss you greatly, the time you gave our town will forever be remembered," one person shared on Facebook.

"He gave so much of himself to so many people and was an incredible human being, he will be sorely missed," another wrote.

South African-born Schute met his wife through his faith in 2007, according to the Matamata Baptist Church website, and shares a young daughter with her.

He started as a pastor at the church in 2019 and described himself as a keen fisherman and outdoor adventure hobbyist.