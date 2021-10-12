Commissioner replaces board at Pukekohe North School after 1000-strong petition

Dozens of people marched in support of the petition in August. Photo / Supplied

Dozens of people marched in support of the petition in August. Photo / Supplied

A primary school in the south of Auckland has had its school board dissolved and a commissioner appointed after months of protest from parents.

More than 1000 people signed a petition to remove Pukekohe North's school board and acting principal, accusing them of failing to work behalf of students and their families.

The petition alleged tamariki had been discriminated against, insulted and no longer felt safe in their own kura.

It also said there was a lack of support from management to raise Māori achievement. Pukekohe North has 280 students, of whom around 80 per cent are Māori.

Dozens of people marched from Ngaa Hau e Whaa Marae to the school in August and presented the petition to Ministry of Education officials.

Former board chair Linikone Le'au did not respond to an emailed request for comment from the Herald.

But earlier this year Le'au responded to some of the allegations raised, telling Te Ao - Maori News the school was very proud of its students and "takes pride in weaving tikanga Māori, mātauranga Māori, and te ao Māori throughout our school".

The board was committed to raising student achievement and addressing any concerns raised, he said.

On October 8 the Ministry of Education dissolved the school's board and appointed Dr Shane Edwards as commissioner for the school.

Edwards told the Herald the school's principal and senior leadership team were still in place.

He said his expertise was in both general and Māori education with strengths in diversity and inclusion.

It was too early to say what his plans at the school were. "I haven't even got my feet under the desk to be honest - and not sure when we'll even see a desk.

"It's real early. I'm just going to start reaching out and start some conversations and see what's needed."

Raemon Matene - one of those behind the drive to remove the board - said it was "awesome" to hear the change had been made.

Matene's three children attended the school and her mokopuna (grandchildren) now attend. She's been complaining for more than two years, trying to make a change.

"There's an impact on our kids - their voices weren't being heard. They're in the middle of this but they were blaming themselves."

Children and whānau from Pukekohe North School have been calling for the school's board to be removed. Photo / Supplied

Auckland's director of education, Deidre Alderson, said the Ministry was aware of concerns about the governance and leadership of Pukekohe North School.

"We worked with the school to support them to resolve the issues themselves.

"We would only intervene as a last resort to bring expertise and a fresh perspective. We met the board to discuss the presenting risks and issues, and the additional support the board needs to resolve these issues.

"At this meeting we offered the board the specialist intervention to which the board agreed, leading to the appointment of a commissioner."

The aim of any intervention was always to return the school to full self-management, she said.

Once the intervention ended progress would still be monitored and support would continue as long as it was needed to sustain positive change.