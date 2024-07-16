In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, David Seymour outlines expectations for Pharmac, new speed-camera signage and Tenacious D world tour gets halted.

Two Auckland companies and two directors have appeared in the High Court and will continue to keep their names secret for now as part of New Zealand’s first prosecution for alleged cartel conduct.

The Commerce Commission announced in December it has filed criminal charges against two construction companies and two directors for alleged bid-rigging of publicly funded projects.

In a statement, the commission said it was the country’s first-ever criminal prosecution for cartel conduct.

After several appearances in the Auckland District Court, lawyers for the defendants appeared in the Auckland High Court on Wednesday. They earlier entered not guilty pleas and elected trial by jury.

On Wednesday Justice Downs told their lawyers they would need to make fresh applications if they wanted to keep their names and those of their companies under wraps.