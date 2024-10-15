Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) as seen from the International Space Station while orbiting above the South Pacific Ocean southeast of New Zealand – but people on Earth can see it with the naked eye this week. Photo / Matthew Dominick, Nasa
Tonight is the first chance for New Zealanders to spot a comet with the naked eye that hasn’t been seen in our skies for 80,000 years.
Comet C/2023 A3 is expected to be visible in the western skies of the country until later in the week.
“You’re going to see a really bright planet which is Venus, and if you look below that to the right, you might see this little fuzzy patch in the sky. That’s the comet,” Stardome astronomer Josh Aoraki told the Herald.
He said the comet was likely to have a tail extending from the back.
