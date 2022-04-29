Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Colin McCahon paintings have never been more collectable - or ripe for faking, say Auckland art auctioneers

15 minutes to read
Colin McCahon - the artist whose paintings continue to make headlines. Photo/Supplied

By
Kim Knight

Feature Writer

The art market is running hot, but buyer beware. Kim Knight talks to the experts about fakes, forgeries and why it's actually really hard to copy a McCahon.

It took Harcourt Chenoweth Werry exactly 13

