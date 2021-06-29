Cold weather: Aucklanders endure 'one of the coldest nights of the year'

MetService Auckland weather: June 30th. Video / MetService

Aucklanders are waking up from "one of the coldest nights of the year" this morning as the polar blast continues to strike the country.

MetService Meteorologist, Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Aucklanders can expect a chilly morning with temperatures having dropped into the "low single digits" overnight.

Hail falling on Te Henga Bethells Beach on the west coast of Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Residents in Pukekohe and Papakura were among the coolest areas on Wednesday morning with a low of 1C.

Other areas of Auckland - including Manukau, Papakura, Central Auckland, and Waitakere - will be only a few degrees warmer, with expected minimum temperatures of 3C.

Last week Auckland Airport reached 3.5 degrees, however Makgabutlane said tomorrow will most likely be one of the coldest mornings Aucklanders have woken up to in some time.

With cold temperatures comes the possibility of frost. Makgabutlane said those living in sheltered inland areas of Auckland might wake up to frost, including Pukekohe and some sheltered areas in Northland.

The big chill certainly lived up to its name today. The highest recorded maximum was 14C at Kaitaia 🌞🌡. Waiouru on the Desert Road only managed to creep up to 2C. 🥶❄🌨💨☃Go to to see the temperatures at a place near you. ^AB pic.twitter.com/p1mdgCiivZ — MetService (@MetService) June 29, 2021

The calm and still conditions without wind in Auckland will see frost this morning. However, this was expected to lead to a calm and sunny day.

Most of Auckland, including Manukau, Papakura, Central Auckland, Waitakere and the North Shore will be reaching a high of 14, an average temperature for this time of the year.

Looking later into the week, "crisp cool daytime temperatures" with "cold nights" will continue before the next weather front comes in.