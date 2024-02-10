Voyager 2023 media awards
Cold temperatures plague much of New Zealand but warm weather to return next week

NZ Herald
MetService says Aucklanders can say goodbye to humid, overly warm nights and a fine week of weather lies ahead. Photo / Alex Burton

A freak cold snap continues its march across the country today, lowering temperatures, however, the warm weather is forecast to return next week.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said we can say goodbye to those humid, overly warm nights and we’re going to see a trend of cooler weather.

He said temperatures are forecast to be a few degrees below average for much of the country today.

“Masterton is expecting 17C today while their normal maximum is 25C,” he said.

“Palmerston North is forecast to be about 4C below average with a maximum of 20C, while, after a recent warm spell, Wellington is expecting only 17C, again, 4C below average.”

For the South Island, Christchurch is forecast to reach a high of 17C, below the normal high of 23C for this time of year. Gore and Invercargill are set to only reach 15C, which is a few degrees below average.

Surf Rescue North Island IRB Championships at Waipu Cove. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Meanwhile, Auckland is forecast to reach 22C, again a few degrees below normal.

But the good news for Auckland is the overnight minimum will be 13C. However, for Taupō and Wellington, the figure will be 6C and 10C respectively.

Bellam said much of the cold weather began sweeping across the South Island yesterday and will move off the North Island by the end of today.

He said it will still be cooler than average for a lot of places across the North Island, but by Wednesday, we could see temperatures in the high 20s as another northwesterly flow comes across.

He said once the cold weather moves on from Auckland today the region will see a fine working week.

“Sunshine with highs of 24C and minimums of 14 or 15C,” he said.

“We’re forecast to see a high of 31C for Ashburton and 29C for Timaru.”

Surf Rescue North Island IRB Championships at Waipu Cove, Sunset Beach Port Waikato competitors. Photo / Michael Cunningham
