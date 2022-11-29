Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Clive Elliot: Lessons for NZ in Finland’s success

By Clive Elliot
5 mins to read
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin arriving for a European Union summit in Brussels. Photo / AP, File

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin arriving for a European Union summit in Brussels. Photo / AP, File

OPINION

The Finnish Prime Minister’s visit to Aotearoa New Zealand, accompanied by a business delegation, is a big deal. It is the first visit by a Finnish Prime Minister. It is also significant for other

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand