Climber ‘exceptionally lucky’ to be alive after 600m fall on Mt Taranaki

Mount Taranaki. Photo / Rob Tucker

A climber was miraculously rescued alive and well after a 600-metre fall from Mt Taranaki.

Police were alerted that a climber had fallen while climbing with a group around the crator entrance, near the summit, at 12pm on Saturday September 9.

After watching one member of their party slide down the mountain and out of view, another climber from the group went down to try and find them and luckily, another climber on the mountain at the time was a member of Taranaki Alpine Rescue.

Police say the climber was found by their group member, and the rescuer, alive and with minor injuries, but without their boots and crampons which had fallen off during the 600-metre drop. Police say the melting snow softened his fall.

The pair rekitted the climber and all three were able to safely descend down the mountain.

“He is exceptionally lucky to be alive,” said a police spokesperson.

“These are challenging areas and when things go wrong there are often serious consequences.”

The accident occurred in the same area in which two climbers died last year after falling from the mountain.

“Climbing on Mount Taranaki requires experience, knowledge and properly fitted and correct equipment.

“Failing to be properly equipped could result in a very different ending to Saturday’s story.”

The Herald has contacted Taranaki Alpine Rescue for further information.

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.







