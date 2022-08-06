The man was climbing with a group when the accident happened. Photo / File

A man has died on Mt Ngāuruhoe after falling into a gully while climbing with a group of mountaineers.

The man's body was recovered late this morning and there is now a rāhui in place on the mountain.

Police were notified yesterday of the fall by Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand after a personal locator beacon activation was received.

Although quickly located by the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's body was uplifted successfully in a coordinated effort by police and members of the Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation using a helicopter.

Acting Senior Sergeant Shane McNally thanked everyone involved in the recovery efforts last night and this morning.

"While this is a tragic outcome, we are glad we can bring his body home for his loved ones and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

The man's death has been referred to the coroner.