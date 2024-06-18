Gisborne fencers (from left) Cory Twigley, Tim Garrick and Michael Trott made a clean sweep of the top trophies in the fencing competitions at Fieldays last week. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

Gisborne fencers made a clean sweep of the fencing competitions at Fieldays with Gisborne’s Tim Garrick beating reigning champion Tony Bouskill from Hawke’s Bay in what was described as a thrilling display of speed and skill.

The competition was down to the wire, with Garrick coming out on top in the prestigious Golden Pliers® Championship final, adding his first trophy to his belt.

The judges could not fault Garrick, and head judge Owen Petersen commended him for his speed.

“Tim was first off the line, finishing at just over five hours.”

The event showcases individual skill, and the qualifying heats were held prior to Fieldays - with the top eight finalists competing.

“It is a chance for them to put themselves out there as an individual competitor,” said Petersen.

“Tim has had a few wins this year at regional competitions that have set him up well.”

Gisborne’s Cory Twigley was placed third.

The Fieldays Silver Spades™ Doubles Championship saw Garrick collect another trophy with doubles partner Twigley.

Shane and Tony Bouskill were the runners-up.

Twigley told the Gisborne Herald yesterday he and his partner were “pretty rapt” to take out the major fencing competition in the country.

“We’ve been chasing the top dogs, the Bouskills, for four years now in the doubles and it’s good to get one up over them.”

Cory Twigley (left) and Tim Garrick in action at the Poverty Bay A&P Show last year. Photo / Liam Clayton�

The competition attracted international participants Jason Day and Alexander Asser from the USA and South Island qualifiers Craig Sinclair and Will Pei.

The three days of competition kicked off with the Bill Schuler Singles last Wednesday, named after the late legendary Bill Schuler, to encourage younger up-and-coming competitors or those new to fencing competitions.

Micheal Trott from Gisborne took out first place, with the judges commenting that he used speed to his advantage but also had enough quality to take the win.

The Fieldays Silver Staples Cadet Competition was won by Gisborne’s Bradley Anderson and his Taranaki teammate Cameron Chambers. The duo are cadets at Smedley Station.







