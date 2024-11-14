- A couple were caught apparently having sex on hole 16 of Clarks Beach Golf Club in South Auckland.
- The incident, posted on Facebook, sparked crude puns and comments from social media users.
- The golf club confirmed it was aware of the incident but refused to comment further.
A popular rural South Auckland golf course has gone viral on social media after a couple appearing to have sex on one of its fairways were caught in broad daylight.
The brazen act on hole 16 of the Clarks Beach Golf Club was snapped by a fellow golfer, who anonymously posted an image to Facebook on the community grapevine on Tuesday after having “24 hours to digest that spectacle”.
“Hey Romeo and Juliet, 7.15pm on a Monday, really?” the post read.
“I mean, I get the passion, but couldn’t they have at least picked a slightly more private spot? Like, maybe a bush or something.”