A set of golf clubs can be seen right next to the couple who lay on the ground – one of them snapped with no pants on.

“I suppose they were going for the ‘live-action nature documentary’ vibe,” the post said.

An image posted to Facebook's Clarks Beach and Waiau Pa Grapevine on November 12 showed a couple apparently having sex on a fairway at the Clarks Beach Golf course.

The golf club is in the small coastal town of Clarks Beach in the Franklin District – about an hour’s drive south of Auckland on the shores of the Manukau Harbour.

Commenters had a field day with the post, making crude golf-related puns about the incident on social media.

“I wonder if it was a hole-in-one,” wrote one commenter.

“Looks like a full moon that night,” another said.

When the Herald approached the Clarks Beach Golf Club for comment, it confirmed it was “aware it happened”.

They refused to comment on specifics about the incident but said it was an odd situation.

Police said they couldn’t immediately find any reports to police about such activity.

