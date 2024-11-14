Advertisement
Clarks Beach Golf Club scandal: Couple caught apparently having sex on rural Auckland golf course

NZ Herald
The couple's encounter (inset) was snapped by a fellow golfer at the Clarks Beach Golf Club, who anonymously posted the image on a Facebook community page on Tuesday. Main photo / Google Maps

  • A couple were caught apparently having sex on hole 16 of Clarks Beach Golf Club in South Auckland.
  • The incident, posted on Facebook, sparked crude puns and comments from social media users.
  • The golf club confirmed it was aware of the incident but refused to comment further.

A popular rural South Auckland golf course has gone viral on social media after a couple appearing to have sex on one of its fairways were caught in broad daylight.

The brazen act on hole 16 of the Clarks Beach Golf Club was snapped by a fellow golfer, who anonymously posted an image to Facebook on the community grapevine on Tuesday after having “24 hours to digest that spectacle”.

“Hey Romeo and Juliet, 7.15pm on a Monday, really?” the post read.

“I mean, I get the passion, but couldn’t they have at least picked a slightly more private spot? Like, maybe a bush or something.”

A set of golf clubs can be seen right next to the couple who lay on the ground – one of them snapped with no pants on.

“I suppose they were going for the ‘live-action nature documentary’ vibe,” the post said.

An image posted to Facebook's Clarks Beach and Waiau Pa Grapevine on November 12 showed a couple apparently having sex on a fairway at the Clarks Beach Golf course.
The golf club is in the small coastal town of Clarks Beach in the Franklin District – about an hour’s drive south of Auckland on the shores of the Manukau Harbour.

Commenters had a field day with the post, making crude golf-related puns about the incident on social media.

“I wonder if it was a hole-in-one,” wrote one commenter.

“Looks like a full moon that night,” another said.

When the Herald approached the Clarks Beach Golf Club for comment, it confirmed it was “aware it happened”.

They refused to comment on specifics about the incident but said it was an odd situation.

Police said they couldn’t immediately find any reports to police about such activity.

