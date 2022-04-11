Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: The Prime Minister, Louisa Wall and the art of getting MPs to go quietly

5 minutes to read
Mike Hosking was joined by departing Labour MP Louisa Wall on the Mike Hosking Breakfast. Video / Newstalk ZB

Mike Hosking was joined by departing Labour MP Louisa Wall on the Mike Hosking Breakfast. Video / Newstalk ZB

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

OPINION:

One of former Prime Minister John Key's most formidable skills was in getting rid of unwanted MPs tidily.

He clearly did not leave a manual in the ninth floor desk for PM Jacinda Ardern

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.