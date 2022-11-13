Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Claire Trevett: The PM’s hustle - Jacinda Ardern’s sharp elbow work to get face time with US President Joe Biden

Claire Trevett
By
3 mins to read
PM Jacinda Ardern arriving in Cambodia for the East Asia Summit. Photo / Supplied

PM Jacinda Ardern arriving in Cambodia for the East Asia Summit. Photo / Supplied

A photo of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern crouching down in a small gap between two chairs talking to US President Joe Biden in Cambodia is proof she has mastered the art of sharp elbows essential

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand