Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: The PM won't weep for Bojo, but NZ has lost a good friend in No 10

5 minutes to read
PM Jacinda Ardern has met with her UK counterpart in London, where discussions took place around the UK FTA, Ukraine, and an extension to the youth working holiday scheme. Video / Thomas Coughlan / AP

PM Jacinda Ardern has met with her UK counterpart in London, where discussions took place around the UK FTA, Ukraine, and an extension to the youth working holiday scheme. Video / Thomas Coughlan / AP

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

OPINION:

By coincidence, and perhaps the humour of fate, National leader Christopher Luxon and former leader Simon Bridges happened to be in London this week discovering leadership implosions are much more fun when you are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.