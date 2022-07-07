Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Boris Johnson resigns: Thomas Coughlan - 'Greased piglet drowns in sleaze' - the last days of British Prime Minister

10 minutes to read
It's not hard to see why British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to go, Thomas Coughlan writes. Photo / AP

It's not hard to see why British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to go, Thomas Coughlan writes. Photo / AP

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

NZ Herald senior political reporter Thomas Coughlan reports from London this week, where he has watched on as British PM Boris Johnson fell on his sword just six days after meeting with Prime Minister

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.