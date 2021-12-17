Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: The award goes to ... the Politician, Minister and Opposition MPs of the year

8 minutes to read
The ACT Party leader David Seymour on his biggest mistake of 2021. Video / AM Show

The ACT Party leader David Seymour on his biggest mistake of 2021. Video / AM Show

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

If this was the Oscars, the prize for Best Picture would go to the National Party. It delivered an epic of huge proportions – a horror-thriller complete with intrigue, narks, innocents being used as pawns

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.