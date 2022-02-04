Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: PM Jacinda Ardern reaches for John Key Covid playbook in MIQ and border reopening plan

7 minutes to read
February 3 2022 The Government is reopening the border – starting with Kiwis coming from Australia from February 27 - with the MIQ system to end for all but "high-risk" unvaccinated travellers.

February 3 2022 The Government is reopening the border – starting with Kiwis coming from Australia from February 27 - with the MIQ system to end for all but "high-risk" unvaccinated travellers.

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

OPINION:

This week saw National Party leader Christopher Luxon reach for the "PM must resign" card for the first time since he took over – a card that should be used sparingly, if at all,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.