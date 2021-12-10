Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: National leader Christopher Luxon and Act's David Seymour battle for the 'battlers' and farmers

5 minutes to read
National leader Christopher Luxon on the economy and Government spending. Video / Mark Mitchell

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

OPINION:

National's new leader Chris Luxon has taken to using variations of the phrases once beloved by Sir John Key, but none have been quite as clunky as Luxon's take on Key's "brighter future" slogan.

