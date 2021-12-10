Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

John Roughan: Christopher Luxon primed to make Parliament's Question Time compulsive viewing

5 minutes to read
December 7 2021 The first parliamentary showdown between Christopher Luxon's new-look National Party and Jacinda Ardern's Labour Government did not disappoint.

December 7 2021 The first parliamentary showdown between Christopher Luxon's new-look National Party and Jacinda Ardern's Labour Government did not disappoint.

John Roughan
By
John Roughan

Opinion Writer

OPINION:

Now that more of us are working from home by choice rather than decree, we should continue one habit acquired in lockdowns – putting aside time to watch political leaders in the raw as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.