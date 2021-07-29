Civil Defence alert: Tsunami threat evaluated after 8.1 magnitude earthquake

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said "widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible". Image / NWS Tsunami Alerts

The National Emergency Management Agency is assessing whether there is any threat following a large earthquake in the Pacific.

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaska Peninsula at 6.16pm, at a depth of 17km.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said "widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible" within the next three hours along some coasts. It was not yet known if that includes New Zealand.

"The situation is still under investigation. This threat evaluation will be updated as soon as further information becomes available," said an automated email from the PTWC.

Thu Jul 29 06:23:22 UTC 2021 event picture pic.twitter.com/UQwlRCmRlk — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021

We are assessing whether the M8.1 ALASKA PENINSULA earthquake poses any tsunami threat to New Zealand. If a tsunami has been generated it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least 12 hours hours. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) July 29, 2021

Nema and GNS Science are assessing whether there is any risk to New Zealand.

"If a tsunami has been generated in this location it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least 12 hours."

Civil Defence will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed.

- More to come.