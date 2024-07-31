Finally, Fijiana Women’s national side player Jade Coates returns after a lengthy injury to complete the eight international players.

From the 2023 squad, 25 players have returned to play in 2024 with three players in line for some major milestones.

Ariana Bayler (49 games), Emma-Lee Heta (46) and Grace Houpapa-Barrett (44) all have a chance to achieve 50 games for the province joining Victoria Edmonds and Chelsea Semple, who are the only two Waikato women’s players to reach this milestone.

Five players have the potential to play their blazer games (18 matches) this season too.

These players are Claudia Hobbs (15), Vici-Rose Green (14), Kiriana Nolan (13), Reese Anderson (12) and Leata Puni-Lio (10).

Montessa Tairakena (9), Tafiau Fetalaiga (9), Jade Coates (8), Lela Ieremia (7) and Kaea Nepia (7) could potentially receive a Mooloo bell for their 10th game for the province.

This year’s squad also features nine players who have a chance of making their debut for the province - Hamilton Old Boys player Yu Sato, Melville’s Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Foa Samuelu and Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a, Ōtorohanga’s Keighley Brough and University’s Logan Hauraki, Hinemaringi Scott, Sammy Spence and Rayarn Tamati.

“As we look ahead to the upcoming season, I am filled with confidence and excitement about the potential of this team,” Waikato head coach James Semple said.

“The dedication, hard work, and unity the team has shown so far have set a strong foundation for success.

“Our players are ready to rise to the challenge, and I have no doubt that we’ll achieve great things together. This team has every opportunity to overcome every obstacle and make this season one to remember.”

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC kick their season off against Bay of Plenty Volcanix in a double header at FMG Stadium Waikato on August 10.

Kick-off is 2.05pm before the Waikato Bunnings NPC side begin their campaign at 4.35pm against the Bay of Plenty Steamers.

Season memberships are still available for purchase.

2024 Waitomo Group: Waikato Farah Palmer Cup squad:

() = caps for Waikato

* = uncapped

Mia Anderson (19) Unattached

Reese Anderson (12) Hamilton Old Boys

Ariana Bayler (49) Hamilton Old Boys

Keighley Brough (0) Ōtorohanga

Jade Coates (8) Hamilton Old Boys

Roelien du Plessis (2) Hamilton Old Boys

Victoria Edmonds (62) University

Tafiau Fetalaiga (9) Hamilton Old Boys

Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland (41) Melville – vice captain

Vici-Rose Green (14) Hamilton Old Boys

Violet Hapi-Wise (4) Suburbs

Logan Hauraki (*) University

Emma-Lee Heta (46) Ōtorohanga

Claudia Hobbs (15) University

Chyna Hohepa (41) Kihikihi - captain

Renee Holmes (24) Hamilton Old Boys

Grace Houpapa-Barrett (44) Ōtorohanga

Lela Ieremia (7) Melville

Chyann Kaitapu (1) Melville

Tanya Kalounivale (33) Hamilton Old Boys

Leomie Kloppers (35) Hamilton Old Boys

Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu (0) Melville

Ana Marsters (20) Hamilton Old Boys

Toka Natua (41) University

Kaea Nepia (7) Hamilton Old Boys

Kirana Nolan (13) Kihikhi

Finau Mafi (2) University

Rina Paraone (36) Ōtorohanga

Leata Puni-Lio (10) Hamilton Old Boys

Silia Sakalia (4) Melville

Foa Samuelu (*) Melville

Yu Sato (*) Hamilton Old Boys

Hinemaringi Scott (*) University

Chelsea Semple (50) University

Kennedy Simon (37) Hamilton Old Boys

Sammy Spence (*) University

Montessa Tairakena (9) Hamilton Old Boys

Rayarn Tamati (*) University

Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a (*) Melville

Unavailable for selection: Olivia Holten due to injury