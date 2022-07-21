This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

"I think the special thing about going to Christ's is the sense of community you get through the smaller student numbers. Whether it's on a sports field or in a classroom, everyone knows just about everyone."

Benji Ward is the Head Prefect at Christ's College in Christchurch, one of two remaining private boys-only secondary schools in New Zealand.

The other is Dillworth School in Auckland, which has separate campuses for students in Year 7-8, Year 9 and Year 10-13.

It was his decision to attend the school, not his parents, but he feels fortunate he was in a position to attend.

Sending your son to Christ's will cost you $29,640 a year and an additional $18,720 if they are boarding.

Christ's College executive principal Garth Wynne.

But the price tag does not seem to be a deterrent. Executive Principal Garth Wynne told the Herald they had 136 spots available in Year 9 this year and received more than 250 expressions of interest.

Christ's College is an Anglican school, and has set a target enrolment of 700 boys. Of that, 150 to 170 will be boarders and about 30 international students.

"We've got good, strong interest in every year group, and we protect that fundamental value proposition for parents that we are only going to have about 700 boys," said Wynne.

"That is so parents know this is an intimate school where their boy is well-known and loved and cared for, and in the doing he will be at his best."

Parents are encouraged to enrol their boys two years before they start in Year 9.

There is an open-entry policy so no students have an advantage.

"It's really a matter of if you believe in our core virtues, and as a family and boy, if our virtues align then we are happy to have you," said Wynne. "We will work with you to get you at your best, and what that means is quite individualised really."

The dining hall at Christ's College.

Students predominantly come from the Mainland, but Wynne said more and more they are coming from right across the country.

"Traditionally we had a lot of people coming from the North Island," said Wynne. "They didn't have the option of the types of schools that were represented by Christ's College, which was an Anglican, English-modelled boarding school.

"People would send their children from the Hawke's Bay and they'd be on boats and trains, but as families now tend to keep their children a little closer, some of those kids are going to the more independent schools that now exist in the North Island."

The school has not been affected too greatly by Covid-19 and the various lockdowns.

A large number of the 27 international students at the school remained in New Zealand, he said.

"We've been providing them holiday and recreation programmes and support through their guardians. I am in awe of those kids, some of them haven't actually been home. It's pretty incredible."

History, religion and house systems

Modelled on a traditional English boarding school, Christ's was established in 1851 in Lyttelton, the site of the first settlement in Canterbury.

Since then it has moved to Rolleston Ave in the heart of Christchurch, with its historical architecture becoming a signature of the city.

"It was very closely associated with the Diocese of Christchurch. We were part of the initial settlement in Canterbury as it was designed in the United Kingdom - a school and a university," Wynne said.

"There are stories about lessons going on in the four ships that arrived in Lyttelton in 1850."

The original school building is still on-site and is the longest continuously occupied educational building in New Zealand.

"I think that's pretty special. History is clearly a very important part of who we are, the tradition is very well-maintained. We look both forward and backward."

Modelled on a traditional English boarding school, Christ's College was first established in 1851 in Lyttelton, the site of the first settlement in Canterbury.

Justin Leck, the father of Year 11 student Jake Leck, said the infrastructure that has been built at Christ's over the many years is one of the main reasons he wanted to send his son there.

"It's just fantastic infrastructure. I'm not just talking about the buildings, but also the support for mental health, and a whole lot of things like that.

"The size of the classes also made it really inviting for us to go there. To be fair, it was Jake who chose that school over four or five others that we looked at," he said.

Leck said since Jake has attended Christ's, he is "a totally different kid."

"They're quite huge. He shows motivation to train for his rugby and basketball. He gets up and does his stuff, gets his homework completed and seems to be a lot more organised. He's really grown-up and really independent."

And despite being a single-sex school, Christ's College welcomed its first gender diverse student in 2019 who, while transitioning, decided they wanted to remain there.

Wynne said there is a diverse community at the school with a student LGBTQIA+ group committee – to provide support for students, and a similar group for Old Boys.

Although the school is "religious-inspired," the head boy himself is an atheist.

"The uniqueness of having Chapel three times a week adds a sense of belonging, as boys stand alongside each other and sing hymns, regardless of their religious background," Benji said.

From Year 9, all students are assigned a house, with each house having a physical building where they can store belongings and socialise.

The house system is his favourite thing about being at Christ's, Benji said.

"Although some people might see it as a drag having to spend each lunchtime with the same people for five years, it's rather refreshing getting to know a completely diverse group of people.

"Most of these people you become really close with, which would never happen without the implemented pastoral care system at college, and I think that's pretty cool," he said.

Teaching health and wellbeing for boys

A big thing that sets the school apart is the unique programmes and aspiration for excellence, said Wynne.

"It's the idea of an environment that is unapologetic about wanting to ensure every boy is at his best. And in being so, he's in an environment where there is aspiration, example and opportunity.

"You put all these things together at each touchpoint along the school journey - the dispositions that will prepare them to be a capable member of the society of which they are a part.

"Our core Christian construct makes sure they make a positive contribution to the world and always have the needs of others at the forefront of their minds."

Executive principal Garth Wynne said a big part of what makes Christ's different is the unique programmes and aspiration for excellence.

The school's health and wellbeing programme is a big part of everyday life, he said.

"It is about positive psychology, meshed into our Christian values and virtues. It is a really good programme which was formed from within us but has also taken the best of contemporary thinking around wellbeing and health for boys."

Leck echoed that sentiment, saying he has seen that supporting mental health is a big part of the school.

"Which for young teenage boys I think is really important."

It also offers a 'live-in' programme, where day-boys spend a month living on-site alongside boarders to teach them about living with others.

"Our general co-curricular programme is also first-class. I've just come out of a group of Year 10s doing a musical production with one of our associate schools, Rangi Ruru. They've had the most magnificent time, it's an excellent production of a high standard.

"Our sports programme is enhanced by external expertise and semi-professional coaching that helps boys that want to be really good at it."

Wynne said all teachers at the school are involved across three elements.

"They are a part of the pastoral care system - be it as housemaster or mentor, they're involved in the academic programme and co-curricular programme.

"They get to know the boys well, so hopefully each boy at the school feels known and feels that somebody cares about them and is, therefore, more likely to succeed."

The school is on Rolleston Ave in the heart of Christchurch with its historical architecture becoming a signature of the city.

Benji said he would like to think he gets along with everyone at school.

"With College becoming more and more diverse with each year, it helps us to understand others.

"Sure, you'll always get along with some people better than others, but on the whole, everyone seems to be happy with one another."

Despite not knowing what he wants to do when he leaves, Christ's has helped to open many doors for him, Benji said.

"I feel almost spoilt for choice, which doesn't help with deciding. I feel equipped academically, culturally, and physically for whatever I pursue after high school.

"College has taught me the importance of having a good work ethic and shown that through hard work you can achieve anything."