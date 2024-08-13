Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has tried his hand at digger driving and he reckons those on the job seeker benefit should too.
Defending new sanctions he said were designed to shift people off job seeker support into employment, Luxon said there were plenty of jobs in horticulture and a shortage of digger drivers in New Zealand.
“We need massive amounts of digger drivers. They’re cool jobs,” Luxon told Newstalk ZB, defending newly introduced sanctions to be applied to those on the job seeker benefit who fail to meet their obligations.
Jobs advertised on New Zealand employment sites such as Seek and Trademe showed a demand for digger operators but most required at least a class two qualification.
Vern Tooala from labour hire and recruitment company Hirestaff said there was a high demand for experienced and qualified digger operators.
“Ideally companies want them to have done the Wheels Tracks and Rollers which covers operating a 5-tonne up to a 50-tonne machine,” Tooala said.
“Companies usually get young labourers internally and if they are reliable and fit for the team they progress more into the operating side of things.”
Tooala said there were pathways for those with less experience on smaller residential sites where they could work under a senior foreman.
“They can guide them and show them the ropes,” he said.
Digger operators started at around $27 an hour and progressed with experience. Skilled operators of bigger machines could earn up to $45 an hour.
“The bigger machines can be dangerous and there are really strict health and safety laws in New Zealand,” Tooala said.
“Drivers need to be aware of what they are operating and the damage that can be done - the laws are not just for the sake of it.”
Luxon defended the controversial new sanctions which included reapplying for the support every six months, requiring all beneficiaries to have a jobseeker profile before their benefit is granted and half the person’s benefit loaded onto a payment card that can only be used for a limited range of essential products and services.
Labour called the move benefit-bashing, the Greens said these were “cruel policies” hurting people in poverty who needed support.
