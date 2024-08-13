“There is a real shortage and the market is tight - companies are holding on to their most skilled and experienced talent.”

Tooala said despite the demand for workers most employers required drivers to have their Wheels Tracks and Rollers certification.

Drivers needed at least their restricted driver’s licence and then had to sit the half-day WTR course which cost up to $595.

“Ideally companies want them to have done the Wheels Tracks and Rollers which covers operating a 5-tonne up to a 50-tonne machine,” Tooala said.

“Companies usually get young labourers internally and if they are reliable and fit for the team they progress more into the operating side of things.”

Tooala said there were pathways for those with less experience on smaller residential sites where they could work under a senior foreman.

“They can guide them and show them the ropes,” he said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon digs a hole with a 14-tonne digger under the guidance of Stace Keen at the Central Districts Field Days in Feilding. Photo / David Haxton

Digger operators started at around $27 an hour and progressed with experience. Skilled operators of bigger machines could earn up to $45 an hour.

“The bigger machines can be dangerous and there are really strict health and safety laws in New Zealand,” Tooala said.

“Drivers need to be aware of what they are operating and the damage that can be done - the laws are not just for the sake of it.”

Luxon defended the controversial new sanctions which included reapplying for the support every six months, requiring all beneficiaries to have a jobseeker profile before their benefit is granted and half the person’s benefit loaded onto a payment card that can only be used for a limited range of essential products and services.

Labour called the move benefit-bashing, the Greens said these were “cruel policies” hurting people in poverty who needed support.

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.



