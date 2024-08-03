Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Jobseekers and benefit sanctions — No amount of harassment, punishment will conjure up a job: Steve Maharey

By Steve Maharey
4 mins to read
The current unemployment rate in New Zealand is 4.3% as as the March 2024 quarter, Image / Getty Images

The current unemployment rate in New Zealand is 4.3% as as the March 2024 quarter, Image / Getty Images

THREE KEY FACTS:

Steve Maharey is a former academic, city councillor, Labour MP, Minister of Employment and vice-chancellor. He is now an independent director.

OPINION

The coalition Government has decided to take a hard line

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand