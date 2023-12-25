There were a number of delays and cancellations yesterday and today for flights heading in and out of airports nationwide due to fog and severe weather warnings.

As Northland and Auckland battle thunderstorms and heavy downpours, several centres are baking in 30C heat.

Hastings took out the top spot, hitting around 33C, with nearby Napier reaching 32C and Gisborne making it to 28C.

Meanwhile, MetService has issued a severe weather watch for most of the central and upper North Island, including Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Rotorua and Taupō.

Down south, MetService forecaster Tuporo Masters said Twizel has also been feeling the heat, getting to 30C. Kaikōura also reached 27C and Christchurch is sitting at 25C, but a southerly coming through tonight could cause temperatures to drop.

The South Island is part of the thunderstorm action too



A rumble or two of thunder is possible this afternoon and evening, continuing longer for the upper and central North Island



The Severe Thunderstorm Watch in the North Island goes until 10pm pic.twitter.com/jAcPxWsFo8 — MetService (@MetService) December 25, 2023

“You’ve got that sort of southwest change going on in the South Island, and the North Island is looking pretty wet and unstable - a lot of thunderstorms.”

Masters said that wind was expected to reach Christchurch this afternoon or evening, which is when temperatures will drop.

He told the Herald there had been a few lightning strikes just north of Auckland and Wellsford and one lightning strike near the Hibiscus Coast.

More rain will come in from the west, and Gisborne can expect more showers this evening.

Auckland Emergency Management said Aucklanders should keep an eye on forecasts today.

It advised people to check drains and gutters to ensure they weren’t blocked and wouldn’t lead to flooding issues during heavy rain.

The next wave of wet weather is just knocking at the door



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place from 1pm to 10pm for the upper North Island pic.twitter.com/FX5oTuAggR — MetService (@MetService) December 25, 2023

Wellington remains cloudy, he said, but the cloud that has covered the city today is ultimately expected to lift, bringing increasing fine spells.

MetSerice earlier warned the thunderstorms may become severe, bringing localised rainfall rates of 25 to 40mm/h.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.”

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible severe thunderstorm warnings.