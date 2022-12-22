Auckland’s mayor sends shudder through the share market, damning editorial on New Zealand’s study into mental health and Russia’s warning to the US in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Holiday traffic is starting to build up on Auckland’s southern motorway, with lines beginning to stretch.

State Highway 1 heading southbound between Greenlane and Ellerslie is becoming busier as travellers begin their journey.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays from early afternoon as the Christmas traffic rush begins.

Roads surrounding Auckland could start getting busier as Christmas day approaches, according to Waka Kotahi’s new online tool - which is meant to predict the summer holiday rush.

Heading north, State Highway 1 between Puhoi and Wellsford traffic would start building up from 1pm this afternoon.

The heaviest in the evening would be from 4pm onwards.

For holidaymakers going south, an earlier start to their travel would be recommended as heavy traffic builds up from 11am this morning.

On the tool, SH1 Kāpiti Coast between Peka Peka and Otaki showed a heavy traffic build-up from 10am northbound and southbound.

SH2 Remutaka Hill between Wellington and Featherston looked busy this morning for travellers going northbound.

In Queenstown, State Highway 6 looked worst on Christmas day, with predicted hours of heavy traffic from morning onwards.

In the Bay of Plenty, State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Katikati looked fine mostly apart from a busy period this morning southbound and tomorrow afternoon northbound.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency told RNZ predictions were “subject to change based on weather and other factors”.

If you’d rather not trust the modelling, Waka Kotahi also has a journey planner that takes into account real-time traffic information, road closures and other potential hiccups, like roadworks.

The official Christmas-New Year holiday road toll period begins today at 4pm and ends at 6am on Wednesday, January 4. Last year, 17 people lost their lives over the official holiday period - one of the worst figures in the past decade.

“Drive to the conditions, allow plenty of time and take regular breaks to stay alert,” the national transport agency said.

Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne said ferry services may be disrupted over the holiday period.

“This is our busiest time of year and we expect demand to be high.”

Horne said to manage demand and incentivise travelling off-peak, Fullers360 had introduced a $35 off-peak deal.

“The fare provides customers travelling off-peak with a 25 per cent discount to the standard return fare.

“Usually, during the peak summer period, we would have access to backup boats to transport passengers who were unable to board their preferred service.

“However, due to crew shortages, we are currently unable to provide this scaled level of service.

“Unfortunately, it’s a matter of people, not vessels - we have the boats, but not the crews to operate more services that we would so love to deliver.”

On Tuesday, Waka Kotahi NZTA advised holidaymakers to plan ahead before hitting the road in the coming days.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Director of Regional Relationships David Speirs, said the roads around the regions were likely to be busy as the holiday period approached, especially State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty and around Coromandel.

“Congestion and delays are inevitable in peak times, however, if everyone leaves plenty of time for their journey, drives to the conditions and plans ahead before leaving home, frustrations can be eased and everyone can concentrate on arriving safely at their destination.”

The advice is based on Waka Kotahi’s holiday journeys traffic prediction tool’s travel pattern data from last year.

In the Coromandel, northbound traffic on State Highway 25 around Tairua was likely to be very heavy on Christmas Day and early afternoons on Boxing Day and December 27.

Southbound around Tairua would be busy from New Year’s Day and drivers should expect busy traffic throughout the first week of the year in both directions, the agency said.

Elsewhere in the Waikato, southbound on State Highway 1 Karāpiro to Tīrau was likely to be busy from December 23 until December 26 and northbound during the first few days of the new year.

SH2 between Pōkeno and Maramarua was expected to be busy eastbound in the afternoons from December 23 to Boxing Day, and again around the new year.

“Westbound, [Sunday] January 8 is the day to watch with heavy traffic anticipated early afternoon,” it said.

In the Bay of Plenty, traffic was likely to be at its heaviest on SH2 eastbound between Paeroa and Waihi on Monday, December 26, from late morning until early afternoon, and again on January 2.

SH2 will also be busy northbound and southbound between Tauranga and Katikati in the lead-up to Christmas and over the new year.

On SH29 over the Kaimai Range west of Tauranga, expect Christmas Eve to Boxing Day to be busy eastbound.