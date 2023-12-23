Rain is in the forecast for Auckland on Christmas Day. Photo / Alex Burton

Dreaming of a Christmas Day with barbecues alight and sipping cold drinks in the sunshine?

Well, keep dreaming if you’re in Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty with rain in the forecast all day tomorrow.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor is advising upper North Islanders to “best rely on an indoor option”.

The clouds that have been rolling in over New Zealand will open up today and will keep many parts of the country drenched on Christmas Day.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop over many parts of the northern and central North Island this afternoon and evening, MetService says.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office said from 12pm today to 9am tomorrow, about 120mm of rain is expected in Tararua, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Wairarapa and Wellington.

“Waterways could rise rapidly and surface flooding and slips are possible. Driving conditions may be hazardous.”

These thunderstorms will be accompanied by heavy rain and have the potential to produce localised downpours in excess of 25mm/h.

The Central and Southern Hawkes Bay, and the Tararua District areas are at the highest risk of downpours this afternoon and evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in force for these areas where rainfall rates of 25-40mm/h or possibly more can be expected with the thunderstorms.

MetService warned of possible surface and flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers, or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain,” it said.

Although the thunderstorms should ease this evening, further thunderstorms are likely on Christmas Day tomorrow.

O’Connor said the Eastern areas of both islands are looking to be the driest and warmest locations tomorrow.

“Napier and Hastings are forecast to reach 31°C; Blenheim, Christchurch, and Ashburton could all reach 29°C,” she said.

“For those eastern South Island areas though, the northerly winds will drop out in the afternoon and turn light southerly, which will drop the temperatures slightly – this will lead to cooler overnight temperatures (around 12C) which may be a welcome respite.”

O’Connor brings good news for those in the west of the South Island, where the rain looks to ease during the afternoon.

“The chance of a Christmas BBQ is still on the cards there,” she said.

Southland and Otago should also expect a few showers and Dunedin looks to be wettest in the evening.

Rain or showers throughout the day is the forecast for Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, and Taranaki.

“Best to rely on the indoor option in those areas,” O’Connor said.

For Wellington, and Manawatu-Whanganui, it will be raining in the morning, especially about the ranges but most rain should clear in the afternoon.