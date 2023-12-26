GM of Surf Life Saving NZ Northern region Zac Franich gives us his top tips and tricks for staying safe this summer in and around the water. Video / Carson Bluck

Two members of the public were rescued yesterday at one of Auckland’s most dangerous beaches after ignoring a Surf Life Saving guard’s advice about swimming in a safe area.

It resulted in a tube rescue of one of the Piha swimmers with an inflatable rescue boat used as well.

Surf Life Saving NZ chief executive Steve Fisher said it was frustrating to see members of public ignore the guidance of the lifeguards.

“The situation at Piha could have very easily become a serious or even fatal incident without the second intervention performed by surf lifeguards there.”

He said the incident could have been avoided if they took on the advice earlier.

“We exist to support the public in safely enjoying New Zealand’s coastlines. Surf lifeguards have an excellent understanding of the many dangers present, and we highly recommend that the public heeds our advice, particularly when it comes to some of our country’s more dangerous beaches such as Piha.”

The surf at Piha has already claimed lives in the months leading up to this summer.

The Piha drama wasn’t the only incident to keep surf lifesavers busy on Christmas Day.

A rescue operation for a missing kite surfer in Raglan was under way yesterday.

An inflatable search boat and an all-terrain vehicle responded to the rescue.

Police notified Coastguard New Zealand and patrols were sent out with a jet ski.

Coastguard were able to bring the surfer on land safely after they were reportedly struggling at the entrance of the Raglan Bar.

Coastguard New Zealand was notified by Police of a missing kite surfer in Raglan.

Further east, a Whangamatā swimmer was transported on a spinal board to the surf club after injuring themselves in the surf zone.

A St John ambulance was notified by lifeguards and the swimmer was transferred to hospital by helicopter for further medical care.

Fisher said the safest place to swim at a beach is between the red and yellow flags and urges people to check Safeswim for more information.

Despite the wet and gloomy weather, 13 people were rescued and 10 people were assisted yesterday across the country.

Last year, beachgoers were turned away from an Auckland beach on Christmas Day after reaching its capacity.

Police said thousands gathered at Long Regional Park with their families and friends.

They reminded people to swim in between the flags when swimming.