Raglan Harbour. Photo / Michael Craig

A rescue operation is under way near Raglan after reports that a boat was in trouble.

Witnesses said they believed a fishing charter had got into trouble at the bar at the mouth of Raglan harbour.

People on the boat may have been injured, one witness said.

There are four ambulances parked on the wharf on Wallis St.

Police and emergency services have been contacted for further details.

More details to come